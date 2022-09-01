Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.08. 196,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

