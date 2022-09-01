Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Amgen by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.94. 57,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

