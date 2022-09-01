Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 544,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,173,914. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

