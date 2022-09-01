Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 348,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 85,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.