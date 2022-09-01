Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 117,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

