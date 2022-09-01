Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 673,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929,588. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

