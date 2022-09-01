Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,615 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

