Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.41

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 15113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Randstad Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

