Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.42

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.42 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.73). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 212,769 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £327.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.