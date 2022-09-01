ReapChain (REAP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

