Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

