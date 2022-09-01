Redcentric (LON:RCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.30), with a volume of 10630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.75 ($1.30).
The company has a market cap of £162.89 million and a PE ratio of 2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.09.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.
