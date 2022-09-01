reflect.finance Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $200,207.62 and approximately $542.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,655 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.