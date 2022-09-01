Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

