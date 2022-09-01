Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) COO Michael Cruse Buys 3,212 Shares of Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) COO Michael Cruse purchased 3,212 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,310.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $19,892.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Cruse bought 83 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $268.92.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RPHM opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

