Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $19.98. 10,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 855,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.
Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.