Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $19.98. 10,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 855,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

