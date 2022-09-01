Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Stake Boosted by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Revlon makes up approximately 46.3% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned 2.55% of Revlon worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,710. Revlon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

