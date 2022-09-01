REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. State Street Corp raised its position in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About REX American Resources

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

