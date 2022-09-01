Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $359,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

