Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,296,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. 777,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.