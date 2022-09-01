Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Walt Disney worth $413,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.97. 164,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

