Rhumbline Advisers Has $221.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $221,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,531. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.



