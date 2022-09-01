Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $323,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $255.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,884. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

