Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 35,797 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $436,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $16.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.00. 54,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

