Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 699,089 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $289,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,653,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

