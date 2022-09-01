Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $387,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LLY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.39. 31,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
