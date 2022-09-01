Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,385 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $200,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.72. 343,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

