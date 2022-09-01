Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.0499

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $89,506.87 and $4,350.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
