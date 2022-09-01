Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.62

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

