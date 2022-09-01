RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $25.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

