Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 20,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.