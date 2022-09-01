Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 8,713 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 787.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.60% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TGRW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 21,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,195. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

