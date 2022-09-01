Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 907 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after buying an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

