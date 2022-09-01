Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.