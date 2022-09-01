Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.89. 22,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

