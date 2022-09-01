Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 112.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.