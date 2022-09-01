River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 60,415 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,415 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 763,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,325. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

