River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,564. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

