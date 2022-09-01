River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,645 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,261. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

