River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.63. 6,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

