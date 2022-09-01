River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 346,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.59. 2,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

