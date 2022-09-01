River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 397,331 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Newmark Group worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Newmark Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Newmark Group by 114.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $1,034,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmark Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

