Rivetz (RVT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Rivetz (RVT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $15,189.46 and $31.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

