Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 897.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 1.90 on Thursday, hitting 30.81. 176,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 32.49 and its 200 day moving average is 37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

