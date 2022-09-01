Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) shares were down 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

