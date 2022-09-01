Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $255.20

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.20 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 256.30 ($3.10), with a volume of 1521033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.50 ($3.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

