Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading 27.3% Higher

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) traded up 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rugby Mining Trading Up 27.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$28.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Rugby Mining



Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 287 square kilometers; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising three exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

See Also

