SafeMoon 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,992.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 82.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $160.06 million and $24,992.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

