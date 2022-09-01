Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Samsara Trading Down 14.3 %

Samsara stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $13,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Samsara by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Samsara by 51,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 263,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

