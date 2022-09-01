Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.50. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.